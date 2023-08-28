Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,182 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $76,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.89.

LOW stock traded up $1.61 on Monday, hitting $224.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

