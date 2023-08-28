S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $60,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,878 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,232. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $390.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

