Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Pool by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $353.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.09.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 29.16%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

