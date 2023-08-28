PFG Investments LLC Acquires New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,224,000 after acquiring an additional 213,305 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 557,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 103,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,372 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $33.90 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

