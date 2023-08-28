First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.2 %

FCNCO stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

