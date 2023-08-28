Peoples Financial Services Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Shares of PFIS opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $316.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.29.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $25.65 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Peoples Financial Services will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 104,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3,012.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

