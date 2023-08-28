Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3375 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -1,928.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 613.6%.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.25 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEP. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 46.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,135,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,830 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

