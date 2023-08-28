AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.559 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

AMMO Stock Down 0.4 %

POWWP stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. AMMO has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

