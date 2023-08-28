AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.559 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.
AMMO Stock Down 0.4 %
POWWP stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. AMMO has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $26.43.
AMMO Company Profile
