Jefferson Security Bank Declares Dividend of $1.15 (OTCMKTS:JFWV)

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Jefferson Security Bank Price Performance
JFWV opened at $80.15 on Monday. Jefferson Security Bank has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.79.
Jefferson Security Bank Company Profile
