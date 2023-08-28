Jefferson Security Bank Declares Dividend of $1.15 (OTCMKTS:JFWV)

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Jefferson Security Bank Price Performance

JFWV opened at $80.15 on Monday. Jefferson Security Bank has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.79.

Jefferson Security Bank Company Profile

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

