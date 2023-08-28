Permianville Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.7 %
NYSE PVL opened at $2.62 on Monday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $86.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.31.
In other Permianville Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $53,946.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,443,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,181,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,319 shares of company stock worth $284,832.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.
