Permianville Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE PVL opened at $2.62 on Monday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $86.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Permianville Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $53,946.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,443,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,181,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,319 shares of company stock worth $284,832.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

