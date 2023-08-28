Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 58,865 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,865 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $69,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.0% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.41. 140,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,940. The company has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

