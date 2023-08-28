Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 967 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $215.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

