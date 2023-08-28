566 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.60. 73,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,995. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.87.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

