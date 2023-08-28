Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $110.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.84.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

