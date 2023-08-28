Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $328,936,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,104 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $78,704,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.78. 398,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,056. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

