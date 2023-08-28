PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,892,000 after buying an additional 1,521,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,000,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,018,000 after buying an additional 576,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $62.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.01 per share, with a total value of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,102,823 shares of company stock valued at $179,737,388 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

