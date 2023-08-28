Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Loews by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 114.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $185,339.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,199,600.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 130,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,271.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,676,050 shares of company stock worth $187,644,605. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,549. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $63.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

