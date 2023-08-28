Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 4,303 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Humana by 1,940.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.95.

Humana Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HUM traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $479.94. The stock had a trading volume of 28,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.26. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

