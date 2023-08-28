Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after acquiring an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,318,000 after purchasing an additional 516,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,763,000 after buying an additional 160,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.54. 28,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,894. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

