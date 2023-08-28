Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $224.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.90.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.54. 254,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,310. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.70. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

