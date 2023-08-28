Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 500 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $856,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 11.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 25.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.50. 9,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.73 and its 200 day moving average is $186.47.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

