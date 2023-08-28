Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $498.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,524. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.