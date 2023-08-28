Balentine LLC Has $640,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Balentine LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 175,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 61,688 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 523,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 128,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 295,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

