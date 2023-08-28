Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $143.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $149.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.50.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

