16,095 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after purchasing an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $145.10. The stock had a trading volume of 168,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,467. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $89.40 and a 52-week high of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average of $123.50.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.