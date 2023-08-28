Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.7% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 65.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Zoetis by 25.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 182,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 491,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,769,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.57. 80,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.11. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.43.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

