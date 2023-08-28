Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 75,840 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75,840 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $114,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $414.44. The stock had a trading volume of 472,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $431.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock worth $58,196,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

