Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,619 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $117,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,416,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,040,194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 360.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,144,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,035 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.37 on Monday, hitting $180.53. The stock had a trading volume of 190,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,118. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

