Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,243 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of NIKE worth $113,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $5,128,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $1,959,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 42.8% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.65. The stock had a trading volume of 637,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,615. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.15.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.68.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

