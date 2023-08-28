PFG Investments LLC Invests $431,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,992 shares of company stock worth $2,116,582 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

