Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $99.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.