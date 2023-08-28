Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,002 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $303.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

