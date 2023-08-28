BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $32.38 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,124.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.76 or 0.00737993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00120976 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00016180 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00027394 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.