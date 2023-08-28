Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $102.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,141.93, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,174 shares of company stock worth $36,147,103 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.