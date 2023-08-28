Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $2.91 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $851.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $826.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $389.83 and a 12-month high of $892.03.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

