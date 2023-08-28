Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New $2.83 Million Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after buying an additional 4,831,505 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $749,541,000 after buying an additional 73,735 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,967,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,094,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,113 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average of $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.84.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

