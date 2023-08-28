Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of BSX opened at $53.06 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.35.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $621,364.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,389 shares of company stock worth $3,396,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

