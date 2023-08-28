WOW-token Price Hits $0.0232 on Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $231.81 million and $6.08 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003227 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007588 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006925 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
