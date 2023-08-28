iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,681 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,753,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,507,000 after purchasing an additional 136,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,419,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,540,000 after purchasing an additional 129,146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $72.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

