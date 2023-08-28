Bokf Na Sells 2,342 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 518.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,901,800. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

