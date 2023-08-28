Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 798.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,159.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EXC opened at $40.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.29. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.