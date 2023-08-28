Bokf Na Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $172,363,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after buying an additional 700,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $94.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.64.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.