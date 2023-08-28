Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $11.63 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $207,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,287.7% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 57,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $94.48 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.64.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

