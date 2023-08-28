Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,888 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,944 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after buying an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,265 shares of company stock worth $46,836,516 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $231.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.02.

Read Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.