Bokf Na Raises Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bokf Na boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 312.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,487 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,900,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $61.12 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,442 shares of company stock valued at $795,147 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

