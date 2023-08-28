Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avery Dennison worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $184.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.39 and a 200-day moving average of $175.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $196.04.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

