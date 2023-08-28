Balentine LLC Sells 308 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $351,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 14.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Intuit by 3.1% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 32,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $521.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.09. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $521.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.48.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

