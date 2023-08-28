iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 348.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712,824 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $86,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,823,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,555,648. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.45. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

