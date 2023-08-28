Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,821 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.37% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $80,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 56.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 149,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WPM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 97,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,684. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

