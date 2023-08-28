Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121,102 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Amgen worth $88,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 216.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.03. 131,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,490. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

